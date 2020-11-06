Panel Built Temperature Screening Booths Help Protect the Workplace

With COVID-19 rates again on the raise as we enter the winter months, many companies are redoubling their efforts towards protecting their company from the disease. One of the more popular options have been to establish a temperature screening station at the entrances of the facility. With fever acting as one of the major symptoms of the disease, checking employee temperatures via infrared thermometer has become a more and more appealing option for companies trying to best defend themselves. However, as the weather gets colder, these temperature screeners could fine themselves in harsh, inclement weather, having to bear the cold.

For this reason, companies have opted to install temperature screening booths at the entrance of their facilities, protecting their workers from the elements. This booth acts very similar to Panel Built’s traditional line of security booths with a sliding glass window which allows for temperatures to be taken. Each of Panel Built’s booths are outfitted with a through-wall HVAC system to stabilize the internal temperature and provide a comfortable environment for the screen. Additionally, the walls are formed from an insulated, polystyrene core to help contain the heat. Panel Built’s screening booths can also be designed to meet ADA standards and state/local building codes.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”