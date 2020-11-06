INFORM expands NA and APAC logistics operations

Mr. Wittemeier commenced his new role effective October 19, 2020 having previously served as the marketing manager of the Logistics Division since 2016. Mr. Wittemeier is also a Board Member with YoungShip Rotterdam and acts as a member and judge at The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

“The new role marks a significant milestone in the evolution of INFORM as we are increasingly expanding our international footprint in ports and terminal operations around the world having recently brought on several new projects globally,” commented Dr. Eva Savelsberg, SVP of INFORM’s Logistic Division.

Dr. Savelsberg continued, “Matthew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his 15 year career in marketing and business development and has proven over the past 4 years with INFORM that he has the ability to combine that with his ever growing industry knowledge to deliver results.”

In his new position Matthew will be responsible for the development and execution of the global marketing strategies and customer development, acquisition, and engagement with a focus in the North American and APAC regions.

Mr. Wittemeier commented, “I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, but also know there will be many challenges too. Our industry is ready for a shift in how ports and terminals engage with vendors, moving from simple business transactional relationships towards mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Over the past 4 years at INFORM he has become a thought-provoking contributor to industry publications such as Port Technology, Port Strategy, Harbours Review, Post and Parcel, MER as well as online platforms like INFORM’s company blog and the All Things Supply Chain blog. He’s co-author of the multi-award winning 2038: A Smart Port Story – a novella about the future of technology and the social challenges it may bring. He is also a regular speaker and moderator at many industry events across the globe.

About INFORM

INFORM specializes in AI and optimization software to improve operational decision making. Based in Aachen, Germany, the company has been in the optimization business for 50 years and serves a wide span of logistics industries including ports, maritime, and intermodal terminals. With a broad range of standalone and add-on software modules, INFORM’s unique blend of algorithmic based software expertise, rich industry experience, and big world thinking delivers huge value for their customers.

More Info: https://infrm.co/terminal

For Further Information

INFORM GmbH

Matthew Wittemeier

Senior Manager, International Marketing and Customer Relations

E: matthew.wittemeier@inform-software.com

P: +49 2408 9456