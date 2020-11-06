Automotive RADAR Industry May See a Big Move with CAGR 11.4% bya 2027

Global Industry Study on Automotive RADAR: CAGR Estimated at 11.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and the market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027.
Automotive RADAR consists of a receiver and transmitter that is used to locate the objects in the vehicle’s surroundings. The transmitter sends out radio signals that hit the target and bounce back to the receiver. By measuring the time taken by the signal to reflect back used to measure the speed, distance, and direction of the target object. There are generally three types of RADAR systems used for automotive application that are short range, medium range, and long range. Different range of RADARs have different application such as long range used for measuring speed and distance, medium range for detecting objects within field of view, and short range for sensing objects - for example parking assistance.
Growth Factors
Stringent norms along with favorable initiatives for the adoption of RADAR system for promotion of vehicle safety system drive the market growth for automotive RADAR system.
In addition, declining prices of automotive electronic products along with advancements in automotive technology are likely to propel the demand for automotive RADAR.
The implementation of RADAR technology in automotive sector boosts its safety by accurate detection of the objects surrounding the vehicle. World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that if the vehicle safety standards were not improved by 2030, road accidents will be the seventh major cause for death across the world.
Approximately 90% of the road traffic crashes happen in developing nations that accounts for 54% of the total vehicle population across the globe. Thus, manufacturers find magnificent opportunity to flourish in these regions.
Highlights of this study:
Target Audience of the Global automotive RADAR industry in Market Study:
