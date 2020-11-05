Superior Trucking Payroll Service and AscendTMS Form Joint Integration Partnership

Grand Rapids, MI, November 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The complex process of managing their operations is now solved for users of Superior Trucking Payroll Service.

Superior Trucking Payroll Service, the first payroll service solely dedicated to helping trucking, announced today that has added full TMS capabilities through a partnership with AscendTMS, the world’s most popular and number one rated transportation management software (TMS).

As a part of the agreement, all AscendTMS customers can have the payroll setup fee with Superior waived for up to 15 employees, courtesy of AscendTMS. This includes carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers, nationwide.

“Our mission at Superior Trucking Payroll Service is ‘to help trucking families’. One of the best ways to make a trucking company better and more profitable is by using a full function TMS. Making the best decisions for your trucking company requires being organized and having quality reports,” said Mike Ritzema, president of Superior Trucking Payroll Service. “One of the great features of Ascend TMS is that you get all this and so much more at a low cost so you can keep your business running from anywhere with AscendTMS and their 100% cloud based TMS solution.”

The joint AscendTMS / Superior Trucking Payroll Service solution is available immediately.

Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS, said, “Driver payroll is the most complex and difficult process to get right at any trucking company because there are so many different moving parts. For past last 2 years, questions on payroll processing and payroll accounting have been the number one subject area that AscendTMS users needed help with according to our customer support center. Now, we have the perfect solution for them with our Superior Trucking Payroll Service solution.”

You can learn more about the Superior Trucking Payroll Service / AscendTMS offering at truckingpayroll.com/ascendtms

About Superior Trucking Payroll Service

Superior Trucking Payroll Service is the first payroll service in the U.S. to be solely focused on trucking companies. That means that every employee knows about per diem, comchek advances, trip expenses, team miles, solo miles, shuttle runs, hourly drivers and the rest. Since we know trucking, we know exactly what you need. Every payroll client is offered the following for no additional fees; 5 Direct Deposit Accts, Emailed and Online Pay Stubs, All Tax Forms (941, 940, state and local withholding and unemployment, 1099’s and W-2’s) Worker’s Comp Audit Help, Payroll Journal, General Ledger Interface, Customized Reports, Owner Operator Payment and Escrow Management Service, and Trucking Business Consulting. We understand your needs and we are happy to help. Learn more at: https://www.truckingpayroll.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.