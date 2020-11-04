Manufacturing methods and main uses of seamless pipes

What is a seamless tube? It is a type of boiler tube and belongs to the category of seamless steel tubes. The manufacturing method is the same as that of seamless steel pipes, but there are certain strict requirements on the steel grades used in the manufacture of steel pipes. Since seamless pipes are often in high temperature and high pressure conditions when they are used, seamless pipes are mainly used to make superheater tubes, reheater tubes, steam guide tubes, and main steam seamless tubes for high pressure and ultra-high pressure boilers.

The production method of seamless pipes can be divided into general boiler pipes and high-pressure boiler pipes according to the use temperature. When seamless pipes are used, they are often exposed to high temperature and high pressure. The pipe will be oxidized and corroded under the action of high temperature flue gas and water vapor. The steel pipe is required to have high durability, high resistance to oxidation and corrosion, and good structural stability.

Seamless pipes are widely used, mainly for the manufacture of water wall pipes, boiling water pipes, superheated steam pipes, superheated steam pipes for locomotive boilers, large and small smoke pipes and arched brick pipes. And it can also be used in the production of superheater tubes, reheater tubes, air ducts, main steam tubes, etc. in power plants for high-pressure and ultra-high-pressure boilers.

The industries that seamless steel pipes are now used are really very common. For example, at the construction level and transportation level, seamless steel pipes can be used in many applications like that. There must be the advantages and advantages of the steel pipe itself. Compared with the general steel pipes used in the past, seamless steel pipes use a series of new technology production technologies, and then they have the solid quality of seamless steel pipes.

Tips:astm a500 grade b-"Cold-Formed Welded and Seamless Carbon Steel Structural Tubing in Rounds and Shapes".