AscendTMS Adds Comprehensive Driver Payroll Services Via Partnership With Superior Trucking Payroll

Tampa, Florida, November 4th, 2020 – InMotion Global Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s most popular and number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has added full trucking payroll processing from within AscendTMS through a tight partnership with the largest dedicated trucking payroll company, Superior Trucking Payroll Service.

As a part of the agreement, all Superior Trucking Payroll Service customers can receive a new premium subscription to AscendTMS at no cost, courtesy of Superior. This includes carriers, freight brokers, 3PLs and shippers, nationwide.

“Driver payroll is the most complex and difficult process to get right at any trucking company because there are so many moving parts”, said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “There are often pay items from prior payroll periods that need to be added to the current payroll, there may be holdbacks for equipment leases or loans made to drivers, different pay methods for owner operators verses company drivers, various driver pay scales and methods, and dozens of additional driver pay items at each pickup or drop-off based on need. In fact, for past last 2 years, questions on payroll processing and payroll accounting have been the number one subject area that AscendTMS users needed help with according to our customer support center. Now, we have the perfect solution for them with our Superior Trucking Payroll Service partnership”.

The joint AscendTMS / Superior Trucking Payroll Service solution is available immediately.

Mike Ritzema, CEO of Superior Trucking Payroll Service, said, “Not only do we accurately process our clients payroll, we are also trucking payroll experts and consultants to our customers, and we can help answer their pressing payroll accounting and payroll tax questions, too. Moreover, we’ll also answer any driver’s payroll or tax question for our customers so they don’t have to. It saves them time and keeps the drivers happy. Drivers that receive accurate and timely payroll are the happiest drivers, and that dramatically reduces driver turnover for our customers. So, just like AscendTMS, we go the extra mile so our customers can focus on their core trucking or logistics business while we handle all the payroll and payroll accounting processes and questions for them”.

You can learn more about the Superior Trucking Payroll Service / AscendTMS offering here.



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Superior Trucking Payroll Service

Superior Trucking Payroll Service is the first payroll service in the U.S. to be solely focused on trucking companies. That means that every employee knows about per diem, comchek advances, trip expenses, team miles, solo miles, shuttle runs, hourly drivers and the rest. Since we know trucking, we know exactly what you need. Every payroll client is offered the following for no additional fees; 5 Direct Deposit Accts, Emailed and Online Pay Stubs, All Tax Forms (941, 940, state and local withholding and unemployment, 1099’s and W-2’s)

Worker’s Comp Audit Help, Payroll Journal,, General Ledger Interface, Customized Reports, Owner Operator Payment and Escrow Management Service, and Trucking Business Consulting. We understand your needs and we are happy to help. Learn more at: https://www.truckingpayroll.com