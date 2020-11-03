Logistics Plus Acquires New 130K Square Foot Warehouse in Erie, PA

ERIE, PA (November 3, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has purchased a new warehouse located at 1803 Pittsburgh Avenue in Erie, Pennsylvania. The 130,000 square foot facility brings the company’s total commercial warehousing capacity in the area to nearly 300,000 square feet. Earlier this year, the company acquired the Times-News Building which has 88,000 square feet of storage space. Additionally, in partnership with its sister company, NTL, the company manages three additional warehouses at 12th Street, 17th Street, and Greengarden Boulevard.

The 1803 Pittsburgh Avenue facility features include:

• Nice, clean warehousing space with ample on-site parking

• 6 interior docks, 1 exterior dock, and 1 on-grade door for loading/unloading

• High ceilings with soon-to-be-installed racking and heavy-lift forklift capacity

• Experienced, on-site warehouse management personnel and WMS

• Conveniently located off I-79 near the I-90 intersection

• Next-day access to nearly 60% of the U.S. population

“The new Pittsburgh Avenue facility will enable us to better handle our growing warehouse business in the region,” said Jim Berlin, founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. “We remain committed to the growth and development of Erie as shown by our recent property investments here. Although we are a global company, we try to keep and manage as much business as we can locally to keep Erie strong.”

Learn more about the Logistics Plus Erie, PA warehouses at www.logisticsplus.net/erie-pa-warehouses.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded over 24 years ago in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

