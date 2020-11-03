How to improve the production efficiency of limestone？

As we all know, the main raw material for cement production is limestone.

In the quarry, the main crushing equipment used is impact crusher, which mainly provides cement production with mixed crushing. It refers to the production process in which two kinds of raw materials are sent to one impact crusher according to a certain proportion in cement production. The common mixed crushing includes limestone and marlstone, limestone and shale, limestone and clay, etc. The mixed crushing of limestone and clay is the crushing of two raw materials with very large physical properties, especially when mixed with high plasticity and high moisture. The impact crusher is a new product which absorbs the new technology of counterattack in the world and endows it with international advanced quality.

The rotor is the "heart" of the crusher, and it is also a part of the impact crusher, which plays an important role in the work. Therefore, the company has developed and produced heavy-duty rotors with strong structure to obtain higher moment of inertia. High wear resistant material and good crushing chamber make the crusher excellent performance. The mixed crushing process composed of impact crusher brings the following advantages: in the crushing process, the limestone crushed material is wrapped by wet material, the dust is reduced, the viscosity of crushed stone and wet soil mixture is reduced, the fluidity is increased, the blockage of the chute is reduced, and the performance of conveying by belt conveyor, stacking and harrowing in the pre homogenizing yard is provided.

The success of mixed crushing can reduce or even avoid the stripping of limestone topsoil and make full use of ore resources. Two kinds of raw materials are processed at the same time, which reduces the construction and operation costs of a set of processing system. The cement mixing crushing process ensures that the discharge particle size meets the requirements of grinding, prevents the crusher cavity from blocking, and ensures the smooth operation of the whole system. Therefore, the whole system from the silo should be specially designed, including the shape and structure of the silo, the chopping of the mud before crushing, the special treatment of the internal part of the body and even the funnel, chute, etc. the impact crusher is used for the mixed crushing of cement production, which has achieved good social and economic benefits.

The impact crusher is very suitable for crushing all kinds of soft and medium hard ores for coarse crushing, medium crushing and fine crushing. It can replace limestone and produce cement by processing slag, coal gangue and fly ash with jaw crusher, impact crusher and trapezoidal mill. A new technology of geopolymer cement with clay high alumina material and industrial waste residue (such as slag, fly ash, coal gangue) as the main raw materials, adding 5% special additives, the firing temperature is only 700 ℃, and the energy consumption is only 1 / 2 of ordinary cement. This cement does not need limestone, and the fuel consumption is small, which can reduce 50% of coal combustion, so the dust and waste gas are greatly reduced 50% of the material is waste. The tensile strength of this kind of cement is 2-3 times of that of ordinary cement. For example, only half of the thickness is needed for highway construction. Using this cement to build highway can save considerable funds every year. Non cracking is another characteristic of this cement. Because there is no crystal water, it will not burst in the fire and can be used for

Tunnel construction and high-rise building construction; no corrosion in the environment of acid salt and acid rain, and no corrosion to the internal structural reinforcement; it can be solidified in only one hour under water, and can be used for emergency rescue and sea wall construction. Never changing color is another characteristic of this cement. Due to its mineral color, it can not fade in any environment. White is the color of porcelain clay, and red is the color of clay. It is reported that there is no need to invest in the construction of a new plant to produce this kind of cement, and the existing production capacity and equipment in China can be used for production, thus reducing the cost by 2 / 3.