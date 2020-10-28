Construction waste — Inexhaustible "Treasure of Cities"

In order to meet the needs of urban modernization and make urban construction waste turn waste into treasure, Fote Heavy Machinery has developed special construction waste treatment equipment: mobile construction waste crusher.

Construction waste is mainly composed of soil, soil residue, scattered mortar, concrete, metal, wood, waste materials, various packaging materials, and other wastes.

Construction waste that can be recycled to produce recycled aggregates

Concrete, brick, asphalt, slag, etc.

The reuse value of urban construction waste

Waste materials such as bricks, stones, concrete can be used as sand for masonry mortar, plastering mortar, and concrete bedding after being crushed.

After being finely crushed, the waste concrete blocks can be mixed with artificial sand to form mortar fine aggregates for wall and floor plastering, roof mortar leveling, masonry mortar, paving bricks, etc.

Comprehensive recycling solution for construction waste

For the comprehensive recycling and utilization of construction waste, the mobile crushing station is developed by integrating feeders, crushers, vibrating screens, and other equipment. It integrates the crushing and screening systems and is the best choice for recycling construction waste.

According to the particularity and restriction of the construction waste treatment, Fote Heavy Machinery has developed two kinds of crushing plants: crawler and tire mobile crushing plants, with a production capacity of 100 to 650 TPH.

The crawler mobile crushing station adopts heavy-duty crawler chassis and hydraulic drive mode. It can not only be used in the recycling of construction waste but also in the relocation operations of high-speed railways, water conservancy and hydropower projects, tunnels, and bridges on-site operations, off-site mining, and processing of metallurgical mines, municipal engineering, commercial concrete stone production.

The tire-type mobile crushing station can be equipped with a heavy truck bridge and a walking system. It is small in size, light in weight, easy to be pulled on the road, and can split and fold some parts, which is convenient for transfer, quick to install, and shortens the construction period.