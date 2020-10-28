Suzy Debuts Suzy Live’s One-On-One Video Platform for the ‘New Market Research Reality’

In response to changing market research needs created by the pandemic and restrictions on in-person focus groups, real-time market research platform Suzy today unveiled Suzy Live, a first-of-its-kind qualitative research platform for video-based consumer interviews.

Leveraging Suzy’s on-demand, screened and verified panel of U.S. consumers, Suzy Live brings together both qualitative and quantitative research in one platform, enabling Fortune 500 brands to conduct in-depth one-on-one video interviews to capture consumer sentiment and understand the “why” behind specific behaviors. Leading brands can leverage the full suite of Suzy tools to generate a more holistic consumer story.

Suzy developed Suzy Live to address a critical need in the market exacerbated by COVID-19: current qualitative research and in-depth interview offerings are expensive, time-consuming, inefficient, and more difficult to conduct now due to the pandemic. Additionally, current qualitative and quantitative research tools remain fragmented and too complex for researchers to fully maximize a mixed methodological research approach. Utilizing a robust technology platform and a built-in verified consumer audience, Suzy Live makes qualitative research seamless and efficient, while combining the strength of Suzy’s existing quantitative-focused platform.

“The current virtual in-depth interview process is arduous and inefficient. There is a lot of fragmentation when it comes to recruitment, scheduling, and the actual platforms that the interviews take place on,” said Avi Savar, President of Suzy. “With Suzy Live, we’ve simplified everything, allowing the entire process to happen directly in one platform. With this latest update, we’re bringing best-in-class quantitative and qualitative research into one platform, enabling our clients to get a deeper understanding of their consumers during these uncertain times.”

Suzy clients like American Express, Garden of Life, and Chateau Ste. Michelle are using Suzy Live to test concepts, understand target audiences, ask questions before a product launch, gather feedback, and more, all in real-time.

“Suzy Live not only represents a fast in-depth interview solution, but it also offers the ability to conduct interviews with screened and verified consumers, meaning very high-quality results and insights,” said Joe Garbarczyk, Director of Consumer and Digital Marketing at Garden of Life. “For the first time, we can efficiently gather more robust feedback and dig deeper into hyper-targeted audiences.”

Managing the process seamlessly from end-to-end, Suzy finds and qualifies interview candidates, schedules interviews, moderates, and develops in-depth transcripts for clients.

“As one of Washington’s oldest and most celebrated wineries, we take customer feedback and customer experience very seriously. Suzy has been instrumental in helping us understand our customers better, and we’re excited to try the new features in Suzy Live,” said Patrick Egan, Director - Insights & Analytics, Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Led by CEO and former ad-agency veteran Matt Britton, Suzy recently completed a $34 million Series C round. Rho Ventures, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Triangle Peak Partners, and Foundry Group participated in the Series C round.