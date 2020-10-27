How Intelligent Sensor Solutions Turn Data Into Action

Data is power and intelligent sensor solutions empower distribution center (DC) and fulfilment center (FC) managers to meet the demands of the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. With intelligent sensors, DC/FCs can collect, connect, and leverage real-time data to make smart and proactive decisions.
As a leading global supplier of intelligent sensors, SICK has cloud-ready sensor solutions that enable DCs and FCs to take advantage of Industry 4.0 processes. In this white paper, we discuss how intelligent sensors can help to connect machines and gain better data. We address specific challenges faced by many DC and FC managers and give specific examples of how making the most of your data can improve those processes. These challenges include jammed lanes, ignored full-lane conditions, poor gapping of materials, and unattended strategic locations.
