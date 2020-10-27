Bryan Most, Former Walmart Vice President of Transportation, Joins NYSHEX Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, October 27, 2020 – With the additional $13.5 million in additional growth financing announced earlier this month, NYSHEX will expand into new shipper segments, and grow its geographic footprint starting with retailers. Retailers are particularly exposed when the flow of cargo is disrupted as stock-outs can lead to lost sales, diminished share price, and even insolvency. Given NYSHEX’s track record for increasing supply chain reliability from an industry average of 67% to 99%+, NYSHEX is uniquely positioned to help retailers overcome these challenges.

With this mission, over the coming months, NYSHEX will launch an additional solution aimed at enabling retailers to exceed their end-customers’ expectations, optimize processes, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.

Bryan Most joined NYSHEX in August 2020 as Senior Vice President of Retail, after serving as the Vice President of Transportation at Walmart Stores Inc. During his time with Walmart, Bryan spent 20 years leading a variety of high performing teams in Supply Chain and Global Transportation. During that tenure, he used global leverage to create long-term logistics strategies supporting all global retail markets by developing collaborative relationships and customer specific supply chain solutions.



“Retailing is a major part of every economy in the world, and supply chains are what link shoppers with the experiences and products they desire. Complexity is growing, driven by consumer demands and competitive pressure. Retailers must establish best-in-class supply chain capabilities to remain competitive,” commented,” Bryan commented. “I have over 25 years of experience, working with both shippers and carriers and was immediately impressed with the simplicity and effectiveness of the clear and customizable contract terms, visibility to contract performance and fair resolution of exceptions. At NYSHEX we are building solutions on that strong foundation that enable retailers to exceed their customer’s expectations, optimize their processes, secure their supply chain and reduce costs, the results of this innovative approach are proactive and swift exception resolution, less rework, and streamlined, fluid operations, communications, and business processes. This benefits every retailer, and anyone shipping internationally.”

Bryan brings a wealth of experience and collaborative approach that will help NYSHEX continue to innovate to best serve retail customers. Bryan joins the leadership team and will contribute to NYSHEX’s product roadmap and overall company strategy.

