Logistics Plus Creates New Group Focused on Air Charter Solutions

ERIE, PA (October 27, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has created a new, dedicated “LP Air Charter Group” within the company to focus on expanding its air cargo capacity and developing new air charter business opportunities around the world. The new group, based in Houston, TX, is being headed up by industry veterans Russell Means and Axel Kaldschmidt.

“We’ve always been very proficient at sourcing and managing air charters,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO & Director of Global Operations for Logistics Plus. “Due to pandemic-related air capacity challenges, the need for PPE supplies for our LP Medical division in the U.S. and abroad, and our overall growth trajectory, we felt the timing was right to give this service its own, dedicated resources to manage the operations and drive additional growth. Adding Russell and Axel to our award-winning team was a perfect fit.”

Mr. Means brings over 25 years of Fortune 100 supply chain global logistics experience, and technical air charter, heavy-lift, and air freight expertise, from his time working for companies such as Geodis, Volga-Dnepr Unique Air Cargo, GE Oil & Gas, and Halliburton.

Mr. Kaldschmidt has over 25 years of commercial and operations experience developing supply chain and logistics relationships with C-suite contacts at Fortune 100+ companies. His experience includes time at Volga-Dnepr Unique Air Cargo, Hellman Beverage Logistics, Expeditors, and Pentagon Freight Services. Mr. Kaldschmidt holds multiple supply chain management and IATA/FIATA certifications.

Airfreight capacity remains tight, as large passenger airlines, which normally carry 50% of all cargo, remain grounded making air charters increasingly important to critical supply chains. Already this year, the LP Air Charter Group has coordinated numerous critical air charter shipments around the world, including multiple PPE air charters from China to the U.S.; PPE air charters from China to South America; and, most recently, critical hazmat air charter cargo from the U.S. to North Africa.

Visit www.logisticsplus.net/aircharter to learn more about the LP Air Charter Group and solutions.

