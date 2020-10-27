Application and Material of Seamless Steel Pipe in China

Seamless steel pipes are divided into the following varieties due to their different uses:

1. GB/T8162-1999 (Seamless steel pipe for structure). Mainly used for general structure and mechanical structure. Its representative material (brand): carbon steel 20, 45 steel; alloy steel Q345, 20Cr, 40Cr, 20CrMo, 30-35CrMo, 42CrMo, etc.

2. GB/T8163-1999 (Seamless steel pipe for fluid conveying). Mainly used in engineering and large equipment to transport fluid pipelines. The representative material (brand) is 20, Q345, etc.

3. GB3087-1999 (Seamless steel pipes for low and medium pressure boilers). Mainly used in industrial boilers and domestic boilers to transport low and medium pressure fluid pipelines. Representative materials are 10 and 20 steel.

4. GB5310-1995 (Seamless steel pipes for high-pressure boilers). Mainly used for high temperature and high pressure transmission fluid headers and pipelines in power stations and nuclear power plants Representative materials are 20G, 12Cr1MoVG, 15CrMoG, etc.

5. GB5312-1999 (Carbon steel and carbon manganese steel seamless steel pipe for ships). Mainly used for I and II pressure pipes for marine boilers and superheaters. Representative materials are 360, 410, 460 steel grades, etc.

6. GB1479-2000 (Seamless steel tubes for high-pressure fertilizer equipment). Mainly used for conveying high temperature and high pressure fluid pipelines on fertilizer equipment. Representative materials are 20, 16Mn, 12CrMo, 12Cr2Mo, etc.

7. GB9948-1988 (Seamless steel pipe for petroleum cracking). Mainly used in boilers, heat exchangers and fluid pipelines of petroleum smelters. Its representative materials are 20, 12CrMo, 1Cr5Mo, 1Cr19Ni11Nb, etc.

8. GB18248-2000 (Seamless steel pipe for gas cylinders). Mainly used to make various gas and hydraulic cylinders. Its representative materials are 37Mn, 34Mn2V, 35CrMo, etc.

9. GB/T17396-1998 (Hot-rolled seamless steel pipe for hydraulic props). Mainly used to make coal mine hydraulic supports, cylinders and columns, and other hydraulic cylinders and columns. Its representative materials are 20, 45, 27SiMn, etc.

10. GB3093-1986 (High-pressure seamless steel pipe for diesel engine). Mainly used for high pressure oil pipe of diesel engine injection system. The steel pipe is generally cold drawn, and its representative material is 20A.

11. GB/T3639-1983 (Cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel tube). It is mainly used for steel pipes for mechanical structures and carbon pressure equipment, requiring high dimensional accuracy and good surface finish. Its representative materials are 20, 45 steel, etc.

12. GB/T3094-1986 (Cold drawn seamless steel pipe special-shaped steel pipe). It is mainly used to make various structural parts and parts, and its materials are high-quality carbon structural steel and low-alloy structural steel.

13. GB/T8713-1988 (Precision inner diameter seamless steel pipe for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders). It is mainly used to make cold-drawn or cold-rolled seamless steel pipes with precise inner diameters for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders. Its representative materials are 20, 45 steel, etc.

14. GB3093-1986 (High-pressure seamless steel pipes for diesel engines). Mainly used for high pressure oil pipe of diesel engine injection system. The steel pipe is generally cold drawn, and its representative material is 20A.

15. GB/T3639-1983 (Cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel tube). It is mainly used for steel pipes for mechanical structures and carbon pressure equipment, requiring high dimensional accuracy and good surface finish. Its representative materials are 20, 45 steel, etc.

16. GB/T3094-1986 (Cold drawn seamless steel pipe special-shaped steel pipe). It is mainly used to make various structural parts and parts, and its materials are high-quality carbon structural steel and low-alloy structural steel.

17. GB/T8713-1988 (Precision inner diameter seamless steel pipe for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders). It is mainly used to make cold-drawn or cold-rolled seamless steel pipes with precise inner diameters for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders. Its representative materials are 20, 45 steel, etc.

18. GB13296-1991 (Stainless steel seamless steel tubes for boilers and heat exchangers). Mainly used in boilers, superheaters, heat exchangers, condensers, catalytic tubes, etc. of chemical enterprises. Used high temperature, high pressure, corrosion resistant steel pipe. Its representative materials are 0Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti, 0Cr18Ni12Mo2Ti, etc.

19. GB/T14975-1994 (Stainless steel seamless steel pipe for structure). It is mainly used for general structure (hotel and restaurant decoration) and mechanical structure of chemical enterprises, which are resistant to atmospheric and acid corrosion and have certain strength. Its representative materials are 0-3Cr13, 0Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti, 0Cr18Ni12Mo2Ti, etc.

20. GB/T14976-1994 (Stainless steel seamless steel pipe for fluid transportation). Mainly used for pipelines that transport corrosive media. Representative materials are 0Cr13, 0Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti, 0Cr17Ni12Mo2, 0Cr18Ni12Mo2Ti, etc.

21. YB/T5035-1993 (Seamless steel pipe for automobile axle casing). It is mainly used to make high-quality carbon structural steel and alloy structural steel hot-rolled seamless steel pipes for automobile half-axle sleeves and drive axle axle tubes. Its representative materials are 45, 45Mn2, 40Cr, 20CrNi3A, etc.