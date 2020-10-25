Calcium Carbonate Grinding Equipment

In recent years, China's non-metallic ore grinding and classification equipment has developed rapidly, and the technical process has been gradually enhanced. The domestic calcium carbonate grinding technology level and quality are also rapidly improved, and the production capacity has been gradually expanded, which has changed the situation of relying on imports of high-quality calcium carbonate in the past. In order to meet the growing market demand, grinding mill has been widely used, especially Raymond Mill in the market has incomparable advantages in the same products, with considerable competitiveness.

Application Area

1. Calcium carbonate processing:

Calcium carbonate is a pure white powder with the characteristics of non-toxic and stable composition. It is an important inorganic non-metallic material and an important filler and additive for industrial products, After crushing, grinding, forming dry powder or wet powder and other processes, after grading, the product can meet the requirements of different particle size. It is suitable for papermaking, plastics, rubber, ink, chemical building materials, sealing materials, daily chemicals, food, medicine and many other fields. Raymond mill can be used for calcium carbonate processing, and has occupied a certain market, has been recognized by the majority of customers.

2. Power plant desulfurization:

Reducing SO2 pollution has become an urgent task in the air environment treatment, and desulfurization of power plant is an effective means to control SO2. In order to achieve the ideal desulfurization effect, the particle size of limestone is very important. For this reason, engineers have devoted themselves to the R-type Raymond mill, which has small power, higher production capacity, stable operation, high product quality and high environmental protection, has won more market opportunities for enterprises.

3. Non metallic minerals:

Non metallic mineral resources are quite rich, including 91 kinds of diamond, limestone, marble, gypsum, etc. the processed non-metallic minerals are widely used. The non-metallic minerals processed by Raymond mill have high quality and environmental protection.

Outstanding Performance

1. Stable operation: the main engine transmission device of Raymond mill adopts sealed gear box and belt wheel, with stable transmission and reliable operation

2. High passing rate: compared with other grinding equipment, the passing rate is as high as 99%, which is generally not reached by other grinding equipment

3. Long service life of vulnerable parts: the materials of vulnerable parts are high manganese steel, with long service life, and the motors are all national standard products.