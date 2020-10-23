enVista Workforce Management Practice Announces Record Revenue and Results in Q3

INDIANAPOLIS (October 22, 2020) – enVista, a global software and consulting services firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, today announces that its workforce management practice has achieved a key milestone completing its 400th unique labor management project. enVista’s labor management practice also recognized over $1M in labor management project revenue in September and has consistently achieved annual revenue records over the past three years.

enVista helps companies optimize labor productivity through comprehensive labor management programs, including: engineered labor standards and preferred methods; labor management system selection and implementations; training; incentive-based pay programs; and change management. enVista’s workforce management team brings extensive experience with LMS applications including BlueYonder, Manhattan Associates, Körber, NextView, homegrown legacy solutions and enVista’s own LMS, enCompassTM.

enVista Vice President and Workforce Management Practice leader, Tom Stretar, says, “As many companies continue to need significantly increased distribution efficiencies in a challenging labor market, labor management solutions remain critical and in increased demand.”

Stretar continues, “Labor accounts for a significant portion of operational costs. Our labor management consulting and implementation brings unmatched experience to optimize our clients’ people, processes, technology and results. I am incredibly proud of this team for the results we have delivered, including helping companies realize average annual labor savings of 30% and typical time to payback of 3-6 months.”

In addition to achieving record revenue and reaching its 400th unique LM site, the team also optimized its 200th unique client site for a recognized Fortune 50, American multi-national food, snack and beverage corporation.

enVista CEO, Jim Barnes, says, “enVista’s Labor Management team is recognized in the industry for its depth of workforce management expertise and capabilities across stores and distribution environments. This team of trusted advisors consistently delivers exceptional client results and value that result in long-term client partnerships and strategic engagements. They even helped clients manage through this pandemic with virtual assessment and operational improvements, and we are proud of how they are making an impact for clients that need to optimize workforce efficiencies.”

enVista’s Workforce Management team recently completed enVista’s encompass Labor Management solution integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. The new, integrated interface allows clients to utilize enVista as a single vendor that provides Microsoft-based IP and professional consulting services designed to eliminate waste, reduce costs and improve physical operations of distribution and manufacturing services.

