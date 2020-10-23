Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Automotive Fuel Tank Market to Reach 20.09 Billion by 2026

October 23, 2020
No Comments

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity Type (Less than 45L, 45L-75L, and Greater than 75L ), By Material Type (Plastic and Metal), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026 the market size stood at USD 16.64 billion in 2018. The expansion in production capacity by OEMs to cater to the heavy demand for automobiles will promote the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-fuel-tank-market-102796

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-fuel-tank-market-102796
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Transportation Technology Special Coverage
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing