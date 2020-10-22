LASERSHIP ANNOUNCES TIME OF NEED PHILANTHROPIC PROGRAM

VIENNA, VA – October 22, 2020 – LaserShip, the leader in last-mile delivery and largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the US, today announced its new philanthropic program called Time of Need to actively support communities it serves through initiatives focused on hunger relief, health improvement and disaster response.

LaserShip has more than three decades of delivery experience and has a history of providing critical support through in-kind delivery services, logistics and transportation consulting, volunteering time, and financial contributions. Given the increased need in recent months due to the COVID-19 crisis, LaserShip decided to formalize this commitment to the community by establishing the Time of Need program.

LaserShip is uniquely positioned to leverage its infrastructure, delivery network, and expertise to support communities in the following key areas:

• Hunger relief: LaserShip has developed partnerships with local food banks to help through grants, volunteer events and transportation support.

• Health improvement: LaserShip is an official member of the Workplace Partnership For Life which works to help increase organ donation awareness. Earlier this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team also facilitated daily deliveries of medical supplies and PPE for Inova, a Virginia hospital system and nonprofit healthcare provider.

• Disaster response: Given its infrastructure and geographical network, LaserShip can help deliver emergency goods like water, food and clothing to areas affected by natural disasters.

“We have a responsibility to serve the communities in which we operate in. From helping deliver food and medical supplies to supporting cities and towns recovering from natural disasters, LaserShip is fully committed to helping during the most critical of times,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of LaserShip. “We’re very proud to launch the Time of Need program and look forward to increasing our involvement to deliver a difference.”

LaserShip launched the program with a $10,000 charitable donation to Food for Others, a hunger relief organization in northern Virginia. As part of the commitment, LaserShip is providing delivery services to help Food for Others transport food from its warehouse to a distribution center in Annandale, Virginia. Food for Others feeds over 2,600 local families each week.

“We’re thankful to LaserShip for their support and being there for the community during its time of need the past few months,” said Annie Turner, executive director for Food for Others. “Without companies like LaserShip, we wouldn’t be able to serve people during this time of increased demand.”

LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.