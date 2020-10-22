Five tips for choosing the Right Topic for Your Assignment

Generally speaking, academic settings have a well-structured way of doing assignments. But in some cases, students find themselves in situations where they have to choose their topics and write. Some professors like giving their students the challenge, and you may find yourself in this dilemma. When your professor instructs you to select a topic for your assignment and submit within a given timeframe, do you feel lost? If you feel lost, don't worry, you are not alone. Many students like you would rather have a list of options to choose from, and questions start to linger into their minds.

Most students often have questions like; what exactly should I write? What kind of topic do they expect? Or how will I know I'm doing the right thing?

Instead of getting too much stress about what kind of assignment to do and whether you will get it wrong or right, take advantage of the opportunity and think of things that interest you the most. But if you are still struggling with how to begin, here are some tips to help you out.

TIP 01: Understand the Assignment First

You cannot start working on your assignment before you fully fathom what it entails. You have to comprehend the expectations of the project before thinking about the topic to write. Ask yourself questions such as; does the assignment require research? Is it an explorative or argumentative paper? Or Is it a report or an essay? Having a solid understanding of your work is the most important thing. The assignment's purpose will help you develop the project's right structure. You will also have a good foundation for picking the right topic and not getting confused along the way. Many students rush to pick their assignment topics and end up changing midway when they realize they are way out of track.

Tip 02: Define Your Purpose

Once you understand the assignment and all its requirements, you now have to decide what you want your task to accomplish. Define the purpose; let's say you are to write an essay. Do you want to persuade other people to believe in a particular concept as you do? Are you interested in bridging a specific gap by explaining procedures? Do you want to educate people on something, or do you want to tell a story? Once you have the idea of your essay's purpose, you can proceed and think of a suitable subject for your paper. Your subject must suit your purpose, and defining the goal helps you clarify thoughts about the topic to select.

Having a purpose will make you come up with good work, be it an essay or a report, so that you strive to meet all the expectations, and you will be writing to fulfill some needs and not necessarily for your professor's sake.

Tip 03: List topic Ideas and research

Find a good reason to base your arguments. Many ideas will run through your mind when you want to work towards achieving your assignment's purpose. You will be thinking of some of the underlying issues that your paper could address amicably, and this will prompt some topic ideas into your mind. Don't worry too much about the kind of topic to choose at this point. The more you brainstorm about your paper's purpose, the more you clarify what your case should look like to the readers. Once you get some good topics to pick from, you can evaluate them one by one and know which one will suit your purpose. You can do some research on the subject to help you decide on the topics with more points. Consider picking the one that has more weight, like what will not limit your scope of discussion. Google search can come in handy with suggestions on some related topics.

Tip 04: Look For Areas of Interest and Patterns

With a list of topics and random Google search, you will have a lot of options to choose from, granted, but you have to make a decision none the less. Remember, you have an assignment to work on, and you must pick a suitable topic and get to work. Sort out your topic ideas and evaluate the thematic patterns and categorize them; you are likely to find similar topics that come up or stand out more than others. It would be great to focus on similar topics rather than stand-alone subjects because this may give you enough resources for your assignment. Alternatively, you can evaluate all the related issues and find out what interests you; and this could help you write effectively without too much straining.

Tip 05: Zoom In and Be Particular

Don't be too general in your work. Remember, you have a purpose for your paper; ensure that your subject will address the particular issues amicably with concrete facts. Many students write vague essays or reports that are not clear and do not have exact solutions but rather general statements. When you narrow down what your paper focuses on, it will be easy for you to do a proper analysis and develop a comprehensive document that will address pertinent issues that affect people or a particular discipline. You can use indicators such as time, demographic background, study period, and the information's relevance to narrow down your topic.

Either way, you have to work on your assignment and meet your deadline. After making your consideration, make your decision, and get to business.

Conclusion

You will realize that certain aspects of your work plan are bound to change as you proceed with your assignment. It is a perfect idea to have a plan and follow it through; however, you should be flexible to adjust things when necessary. There are so many ideas that may crop up while you are working on your assignment. But as long as you are on course to meet the assignment's purpose, it is okay to adjust.