Data Center Cooling Market Hit 13.8% Global Growth

The global data center cooling market size was valued at US$ 9.79 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 27.53 billion by 2027.

Rising demand for cost-effective and efficient data centers, initiatives towards developing eco-friendly data centers are the key factors likely to augment the market size for data center cooling solutions over the coming years. Furthermore, on-going advancements in technology along with rising penetration of smartphones, internet, tablets, and computers anticipated to spur the amount of data generated per year that requires high processing and analysis of data this in turn triggers the need for data center cooling solutions over the projected timeframe.

Report Highlights

- North America leads the global market and expected to forecast the same trend over the coming years owing to the largest market dedicated for the technology oriented solutions

The Asia Pacific anticipated to gain prominence during the upcoming period because of significant growth opportunity for the application of telecom sector

- Air conditioners segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 30% of market share in 2019 as well as projected to exhibit prominent growth over the upcoming years

- The precision air conditioners register the fastest growth rate during the analysis period owing to technological advancements along with the introduction to energy-efficient units

- Based on application, the telecom segment occupied the largest value share in 2019 and anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the upcoming years

- The retail segment estimated to exhibit a CAGR of more than 13% over the analysis period due to the extensive application of social media, smartphones, IPVT, and tablet computers

Ask here for more details@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1140

Market Overview

The data center cooling Market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2020 to 2027. The report analyzes and forecasts the xxx market at a global and regional level. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global data center cooling market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for xxx during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the data center cooling market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global data center cooling market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the xxx market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study covers market attractiveness analysis, wherein types are benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, region and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for data center cooling in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all the regions.

Segmentation

By Containment - Raised Floor without Containment, Raised Floor with Containment

By Structure - Row-Based Cooling, Rack-Based Cooling, Room-Based Cooling

By Product - Precision Air Conditioners, Air Conditioners, Air Handling Units, Others

By Application - IT, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Energy, BFSI, Others