Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2025

Genetic testing is a type of medical test that detects changes in chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The results of a genetic test can confirm a suspected genetic condition and helps to control a person's chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. Genetic testing, also called as DNA testing. Genetic testing can also contain measuring the results of genetic changes such as RNA analysis as an output of gene expression, or through biochemical analysis to measure specific protein output. There are various type of genetic test are available to determine disorders such as predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, nutrigenomics and others. Among all, newborn testing can identify genetic disorders early in life so treatment can be started as early as possible.

Key Players Genetic Testing Market Reports-

Genetic testing market report covers prominent players are Ambry Genetics, Illumina, Inc., IntegraGen, BGI, Roche Diagnostics, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Helix Co. Ltd., 23andMe, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Abbott, Blueprint Genetics, Quest Diagnostics, Sequenom, Inc., Cepheid, Counsyl, Inc., deCODE Genetics, GeneDx, Genomic Health, Inc., Genomictree, Inc., LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Invitae Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Molecular MD, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Pathway Genomics Corporation, Qiagen, Siemens Healthineers AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. and Others

BGI has Launched NGS-Based HPV Test to the Global Market

News: April 20, 2018, BGI launched NGS-based HPV genotyping product, SentisTM-HPVseq, to the global market. This product provides detection of both high-risk and low-risk HPV types, which is used to screen for cervical cancer. It is recognized as an effective method for primary cervical cancer screening. This HPV testing initiative has helped BGI expand its genetic testing portfolio and market share.

Genetic Testing Market Segmentation –

By Test Type:-

Predictive testing, Carrier testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic testing, Nutrigenomics, Others

By Application:-

Cancer, Genetic diseases, Cardiovascular diseases, Others

Genetic Testing Market Dynamics –

Rising incidence of blood cancer, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements and availability of new tests are some major factors driving the growth of the global genetic testing market. According to the American Heart Association, about 2,200 Americans die of disorder every day, a mean of 1 death every 40 seconds. According to Leukemia Research Foundation, every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer more than 175,000 new cases are expected in the United States in 2019. Additionally, Leukemia is diagnosed 10 times more often in adults than children. New cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are expected to account for 10 percent of the estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed in the US in 2019. According to American Cancer Society’s, estimates for leukemia in the United States for 2020 are about 60,530 new cases of leukemia and 23,100 deaths from leukemia in all ages as well as about 19,940 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia in adults only. Moreover, due to the advancement in cancer research, more patients with cancer are being successfully treated will propel growth of markets. However, high costs of genetic testing and lack of skilled professionals will hamper the development of genetic testing market. According to the National Institutes of Health, the cost of genetic testing can range from under USD 100 to more than USD 2,000, depending on the nature and complexity of the test. However, innovations and advance development in genetic test and the increasing investment in cancer research is expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of genetic testing market.