Contactless Payment Market Value to Surpass USD 4.60 Trillion by 2027

The global contactless payment market was valued at USD 1.05 trillion by transaction value in 2019 and predicted to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20.01% during period 2020 to 2027.

Growth Factors

- The growth of Contactless Payments market size is propelled by decreased transaction time, simplicity in handling low-value payments, and improved revenue opportunities.

- Some of the fundamental factors driving the overall contactless payment market include advancements in contactless payment technology and increasing frequency of purchases aligned with rising cognizance of plastic money amongst the buyers.

Threats and challenges that might hamper the expansion of the contactless payment industry have been presented in the report. Besides, the study is also inclusive of the opportunities in micro market that market vendors can take note accordingly.

Report Highlights

- Europe led the global of contactless payments market in terms of revenue share in 2019.

- Out of different application segments, retail segment held the prevalent market share. On account of swelling number of retail shops and outlets in the metropolitan geographies.

- The solution segment is expected to garner bigger market share in terms of revenue due to escalated growth of Payment Terminal Solution. Further, these solutions are engaged in the implementation of POS terminal as they are progressively installed in hospitality, banking and retail sectors among other.

- Global contactless payment market is dominated by Europe and is highly fragmented due to dependency on multi-languages and multi-currencies.

