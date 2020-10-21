Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.92% By 2027

The global vehicle roadside assistance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach the market value of over US$ 30 Bn by 2027.

Growth Factors

- Rising number of accidents and vehicle collisions

- increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles along with rising demand for connectivity solution in vehicles

- Nonetheless, extra money charged by the service providers on pay per service may hinders the growth

Report Highlights

- Asia Pacific seeks to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. Prime factors attributed to this are augmented per capita income, significant number of automotive sales, and rising adoption of electronic assistance features in the vehicle.

- The number of vehicle registrations & sales in Europe has increased in the past few years and this has added enormously towards the number of vehicle breakdowns on roads.

- With burgeoning demand for roadside vehicle assistance support in North America, the market is anticipated to gain traction over the estimated period in the region. Furthermore, the rise in the old and outdated vehicles and ready availability of the roadside vehicle support services on highways as well as roads will boost the vehicle roadside assistance market trends in North America.

- By service, towing service encountered maximum revenue share in the global vehicle roadside assistance market in 2019. It is the most common emergency service offered by the service providers due to fatal roadside accidents and collisions.

- Passenger vehicle captured maximum revenue share in the global vehicle roadside assistance market. Rising sales of passenger vehicles and increased number of vehicle registration has triggered the growth of passenger vehicles in the vehicle roadside assistance market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the market are Viking Assistance Group AS, ARC Europe SA, Swedish Auto, SOS International A/S, Allianz Global Assistance, Falck A/S, Allstate Insurance Company, AAA, Agero, Inc., Best Roadside Service, AutoVantage, Roadside Masters, Paragon Motor Club, and Good Sam Enterprise, LLC. Other companies operating in this marketplace are Access Roadside Assistance, Better World Club, Emergency Road Services Corporation, Honk technologies, National General Insurance, span wings, URGENT.LY INC., Twenty Four OTR Pvt Ltd, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, ASSURANT, INC., RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd., Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC), CHUBB Ltd, Prime Assistance Inc., and Arabian Automobile Associationamong others.

Market Segmentation:

By Service

Tire Replacement

Towing

Jump Start/Pull Start

Fuel Delivery

Lockout/Replacement Key Service

Battery Assistance

Winch

Trip Routing/Navigational Assistance

Other Mechanic Service

By Provider

Motor Insurance

Auto Manufacturer

Automotive Clubs

Independent Warranty

By Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World