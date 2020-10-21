Automotive Sensor Market Hit 10.4% Growth

The global automotive sensor market size was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 39.41 billion by 2027.

Major Growth Factors

- Increased sales of electric and hybrid vehicles

- Increased application of pressure and gas sensors to enhance the vehicle safety

Report Highlights:

The Asia Pacific is the most promising region for the global automotive sensor market growth. Large consumer base, increased disposable income and purchasing capacity of the public are some of the prime factors that drive the market growth in the region.

- North America and Europe are the significant revenue contributor in the global automotive sensor market. They are the prior adopters of sensor technology in various fields of application. In addition, their growth is also governed by the flourishing demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and other advanced sensor equipped automotive electronics.

- Speed sensor dominated the global automotive sensor market in 2019. Prime factor driving the growth of the segment is increased application in monitoring and controlling the speed of the vehicles. Speed sensor continuously monitors the speed of the vehicle and passes on information to the controlling device if it exceeds

- By application, powertrain led the global automotive sensor market with significant revenue share in 2019. This is mainly attributed to large number of sensors used in powertrain to monitor speed, position, gas, temperature, and pressure for safe and efficient operation.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the market are Robert Bosch, AUTOLIV INC, DENSO Corporation, Valeo, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies, Delphi Automotive Company, STMicroelectronics N.V, NXP Semiconductor, and Infineon Technologies AG among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Speed Sensors

Motion Sensors

Gas Sensors

By Application Outlook

Chassis

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Telematics

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World