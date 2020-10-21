North America E-Grocery Market Share to Reach USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026

North America e-grocery market in 2019 was approximately USD 30,879.1 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% and is anticipated to reach around USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026.

E-grocery involves the purchase of fresh and processed food through online platforms. People today prefer to shop online since it is easy and provides a large selection of products. The ordered products are delivered in a short time at the consumer's doorstep. In addition, consumers can keep track of their expenditures.

The growing workforce along with their hectic schedules provides businesses with the ability to set up online food stores. Consumers are increasingly aware of the numerous shopping patterns emerging in society with the evolving technology and the growing penetration of internet services. Moreover, brands offering premium services such as same-day delivery of products or delivery of products within one hour is triggering the market demand in recent years. Additionally, the rise in ominchannel approach among the grocers is significantly influencing the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the freshness of fruits and vegetables, and high delivery charges curb the demand for the market in recent times. Furthermore, the implementation of voice-enabled technology is expected to increase the e-grocery sales.

North America e-grocery market has been segmented into end users, type, product type, business model, platform, purchase type, and region. The end users segment has been classified into individuals, and organization. The organization has been categorized into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises in terms of the organization size. The individual segment had accounted the largest share in North America e-grocery market in 2019. It is due to diversification of product choices and subscription options for daily items like vegetables and diaries are supporting the market growth. Based on type, the market has been divided into indirect, and direct. The direct applications dominated the market growth as these are provided by the hyper and supermarket stores. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into food grains, bread, bakery and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, dry and baking products, and beverages among others. Bread, bakery and dairy products are leading the market growth. The business model is of two types that are delivery, and takeaway. The delivery segment has accounted the highest market share as it is convenient and preferred by the customers. On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into web-based, and app-based. The app-based segment dominated the e-grocery market owing to increasing number of smartphone-users in this region. Furthermore, the purchase type has been bifurcated into one-time purchase, and subscription. The subscription segment has accounted the largest market share as the subscription models can be customized based on the requirements of the customers.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed into U.S., Canada, and Mexico regions. In this region, U.S. is leading the market as most of the online suppliers in the United States provide same-day delivery option and also availability of huge number of online grocers such as Walmart, FreshDirect, LLC, and AmazonFresh among others.

Some of the essential players operating in the North America e-grocery market, but not restricted to include are 7-Eleven, Inc., ALDI, Amazon.com, Inc., Beelivery, Fresh Direct, LLC., Google LLC, Instacart, Postmates Inc., Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Companies, Target Corporation, Kroger Co., and Walmart among others.

