Mobile Satellite Services Market – Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies

The global Mobile Satellite Services market report, published by Emergen Research, is estimated to garner a robust valuation of USD 10.19 Billion in 2027 from USD 5.20 Billion in 2019, delivering a steady CAGR of 9.4% over the next eight years, i.e., the forecast duration (2020-2027). The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The study performs a historical assessment of the Mobile Satellite Services from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Mobile Satellite Services market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Mobile Satellite Services market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Mobile Satellite Services market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

The global Mobile Satellite Services market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Maritime MSS

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Broadcast MSS

Personal MSS

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Service

Video Service

Tracking and Monitoring Service

Voice Service

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Automotive

Mining

Aviation

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

The global Mobile Satellite Services market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

