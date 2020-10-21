Automotive Communication Technology Market: Summary

The global automotive communication technology market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 17.8 %. Growing demand for automotive electronics and supportive government regulations for reduction in automotive emission and improvement in vehicle safety is expected to drive the automotive communication technology market during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and limited reliability of electronics architecture are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for luxury vehicles and development of the autonomous vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for automotive communication technology system market.

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive communication technology market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks. On the basis of bus module,

the automotive communication technology market is segmented into controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), Flex Ray, media oriented systems transport (MOST), Ethernet and on-board diagnostics system.

Based on usage, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into powertrain, body & comfort electronics, infotainment & communication and safety & ADAS.

Based on vehicle-category, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Some key players in automotive communication technology

Robert Bosch GmbH, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom, and NXP Semiconductors among others.