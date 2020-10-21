Processing characteristics of seamless steel pipe fine casting

1. Since the shortening of the fine casting of seamless steel pipes greatly exceeds that of cast iron, in order to avoid the shortcomings of shrinkage cavities and shrinkage porosity of seamless steel pipes, most methods such as risers, cold iron and subsidies are used in the casting process to complete sequential condensation.

In order to avoid shrinkage, porosity, porosity and cracks in seamless steel pipe castings, seamless steel pipes should have uniform wall thickness, avoid sharp corners and right-angle structures, add sawdust to the molding sand, and add coke to the core. And the use of hollow cores and oil sand cores to improve the concession and air permeability of sand molds or cores.

Due to the poor fluidity of molten steel, in order to avoid cold insulation and lack of pouring of seamless steel pipe castings, the wall thickness of the steel castings should not be less than 8mm; use dry casting or hot casting; appropriately increase the pouring temperature, generally 1520°～1600°C, due to high pouring temperature, high degree of overheating of molten steel, long time for liquidity, fluidity can be improved. However, if the pouring temperature is too high, the seamless steel pipe will cause defects such as coarse grains, hot cracks, pores and sand sticking. Therefore, the casting temperature of fine castings that are generally small, thin-walled and disorderly shaped is about the melting point temperature of steel + 150°C.