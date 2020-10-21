Medical Cannabis Market Emerging Trends and Dynamics by 2027

Global Medical Cannabis Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Medical Cannabis market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Medical Cannabis market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Cannabis market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Medical Cannabis market.

The report on the Global Medical Cannabis Market studies the Medical Cannabis market to offer accurate revenue estimations. The Medical Cannabis market is poised to achieve a valuation of USD 47.15 billion by 2027, from its valuation of USD 14.46 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 16.9%. The report also sheds light on the various factors affecting the growth of the market.

The global Medical Cannabis market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Medical Cannabis market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Medical Cannabis market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dispensaries

Online

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

