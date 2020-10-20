5 “Spooktacular” Lease Deals for Halloween

Cincinnati, OH (October 20, 2020) - Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, today announced five “Spooktacular” lease deals for the Halloween holiday. Vehicles were selected by Swapalease.com advisors based on new lease price data for the month of October. Swapalease.com customer advisors help guide shoppers into the right lease vehicle that fits their automotive needs.

The “spooktacular” lease deals are as follows:

Nissan Sentra: Offered at $149 per month, the Nissan Sentra offers a crisp and modern design with advanced technology features such as Zero Gravity front seats and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine that delivers 20% more power and 15% more torque. The Sentra comes with upgraded dual-zone automatic temperature control and smart interior technology for a more comfortable ride.

Acura ILX: Offered at $219 per month, the Acura ILX features a powerful 201-hp engine with amplitude reactive dampers, creating an intensely agile and responsive drive-feel. The interior of the ILX exudes a refined sportiness with leather trim steering wheel, door panels, and seating surfaces with contrast stitching for a premium look and feel.

Volkswagen Passat: Offered for $189 per month, the Passat helps passengers get connected on-the-go. Equipped with a 6.3” touchscreen sound system, the Passat features voice control with an intuitive proximity sensor behind a clear glass display. Passengers see, feel, and hear the difference.

Ram 1500 Tradesman: Offered at $179 per month, the Tradesman boasts improved efficiency and off-road capabilities. The vehicle comes equipped with a multi-function tailgate that was re-engineered to add 60/40 split swing-doors that make it easier to load, unload and wash.

Chevrolet Equinox: Offered at $239 per month, the Chevrolet Equinox is more than just a way to get around. It’s a chance to get away. The Chevy Safety Assist feature is now standard on all Equinox models and includes six advanced safety technologies that can help drivers look out for potential hazards and may even prevent them from happening.

