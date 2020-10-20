Barcoding, Inc. Hires Keri Corbin as Vice President of Client Solutions

BALTIMORE – October 20, 2020 – Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, recently announced the hiring of Keri Corbin as Vice President of Client Solutions. In her role, Corbin will serve as a key member of the Barcoding leadership team, provide strategic oversight to increase customer value and efficiency, and develop solutions to create a lasting impact for Barcoding’s partners.

Corbin joins the Barcoding team with over 20 years of experience in portfolio, service and supplier management. She specializes in developing process and delivery efficiencies, and working with businesses to identify critical gaps and implement strategies to increase productivity and ROI. She has experience across a wide range of industries, managing supply chain programs for logistics, healthcare, banking, insurance, and financial service firms.

“I’m thrilled to join Barcoding’s team of highly qualified and passionate professionals,” Corbin said. “With my experience in information systems management and logistics, I’m excited to step into my role as Vice President of Client Solutions and be a part of Barcoding’s legacy of leading innovation, exceptional client experiences, and building a more versatile, sustainable supply chain for the future.”

Kenneth Kelly also joins the Barcoding team as triage specialists for the company’s StayLive service, where they will support IT systems and customer service efforts.

“We’re excited to see our team grow and know that Keri’s experience and leadership will be an incredible asset to our Barcoding team,” said Shane Snyder, president at Barcoding. “As we continue to guide clients through this new era of supply chain modernization, we’re inspired by the creativity, energy and experience each of these individuals brings.”

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.