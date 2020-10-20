Next-Generation Sequencing Market should experience the strongest growth of 2027

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% through the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report on the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is an investigative study that offers insights into the trends and opportunities in the Next-Generation Sequencing industry. Additionally, the report sheds light on various industry verticals such as company profiles, competitive landscape, product portfolio, geographical scope, recent developments, market share and size, and revenue analysis, among others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, market segmentation, revenue growth estimations, and market scope in the key geographical regions of the world.

The report is updated with the latest market scenario with regards to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the pandemic on the key segments of the Next-Generation Sequencing business sphere. The report covers the changes in market dynamics, trends, and financial disruptions. The study further offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the world.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the Next-Generation Sequencing industry and covers the companies’ profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, market reach and share, revenue generation, and strategic business initiatives undertaken by the companies. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive strengths of the players and offers an individual analysis of the key competitors. Major companies profiled in the report are Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market Scope and Size

The Next-Generation Sequencing Market is further segmented into product types, application spectrum, end-user industries, and technology, among others. The analysis of the different segments offers a deeper insight into the different growth factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Whole Genome Sequencing

o Whole Exome Sequencing

o Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

• Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Pre-sequencing

o Sequencing

o NGS Data Analysis

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Clinical Investigation

o Oncology

o Reproductive Health

o HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

o Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

o Agrigenomics & Forensics

o Consumer Genomics

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Academic Research

o Clinical Research

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Pharma & Biotech Entities

o Others

Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Next-Generation Sequencing industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the Next-Generation Sequencing industry.

