Material Testing Market To Reach USD 928.8 Million By 2027

The Global Material Testing Market is projected to reach a value of over USD 928.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of around 4.1%.

Material testing is referred to as characteristic and behavior measurements of a substance such as ceramics, plastics, or metals under various conditions. Material testing has been carried out in the processing and manufacturing industries along with educational institutions and research & development institutes across the globe. Advanced hybrid lightweight materials are increasingly being developed for application in a wide range of industries. Reduction of repetitive work, greater consistency & repeatability, objective assessment, and ease of access to information about test& testing are some of the benefits offered by material testing.

Material Testing Market: Drivers & Restraint

Market Driver:

Growing Importance of Manufacturing Quality Products

The need for material testing equipment is escalating in various industries involved with utilizing a range of raw materials and testing their mechanical strength to improve and continue to maintain the quality of the product. Maintain quality of product helps to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty and reduce the risk & cost of replacing faulty goods. Moreover, companies can establish a reputation for quality by gaining accreditation with some recognized quality standards such as ASTM Standards, and ISO Certification. Additionally, accreditation can help to win new customers or enter new markets by giving prospects independent confirmation to the ability to supply a quality product. Thus, the growing importance of manufacturing quality products coupled with various advantages has expected to drive the growth of the material testing market during the forecasted period.

Market Restraint:

Wastage of Material Resources During Material Testing

Material testing is used across various industries to analyze physical, mechanical, and structural features of the material before the final product is been manufactured. However, material testing will destroy the least part of items which is under the test. Thus, testing will damage or completely ruin the material under test which cannot be used further for production. Thus, material testing leads to the wastage of material resources which may further hamper the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Material Testing Market: Key Segments

• Segmentation based on Type: Universal Testing Machines, Servohydraulic Testing Machines, Hardness Testing Equipment, and Impact Testing Equipment.

• Segmentation based on Material: Metals, Plastics, Rubber, Elastomer, Composites, and Others.

• Segmentation based on end-use: Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Educational Institutions, and Others.

• Segmentation based on region covers: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered:

Instron, UL LLC, ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG, MTS Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen Ltd, AMETEK.Inc., ADMET, Inc., Hegewald & Peschke MPT GmbH, Applied Test Systems, Mitutoyo Corporation, TA Instruments, Torontech Inc, Qualitest International Inc., Struers, Controls S.p.A.

Key Questions Answered By The Report

• What are the prominent developments affecting the market worldwide and its growth?

• What will be the impact of the developments in the market on the industry and on the market players in the future?

• What are the evolving variations of the market globally?

• What are the evolving functions of the market globally?

• What are the prominent aspects that will affect market growth globally during the study period?

• Who are the key players operating in the market across the globe?

• How are the key players leveraging in the present market scenario worldwide?