Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth by 2027

The latest research report, titled ‘Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market’, can be considered a profound analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets. According to our analysts, the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is anticipated to deliver an impressive CAGR of 15.4% over the next eight years, i.e., the forecast duration (2019-2027), to reach a massive valuation of USD 24.68 Billion in 2027 from USD 8.35 Billion in 2019.

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report by Emergen Research is the latest document covering the changes in the market dynamics and trends that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has brought about unprecedented changes in the global economic scenario, drastically affecting the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market landscape, disrupting its supply chains, and causing volatility in prices and demand for products. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry and highlights its beleaguered segments. However, our analysts speculate that the market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Advanced Metering Infrastructure business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Key Objectives of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

