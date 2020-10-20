Need for Speed: Dedicated Servers Tick all the Right Boxes for Web Hosting

Boxes for Web Hosting

Entrepreneurs looking to start a small business or startup to realize the dream of turning a great idea into a successful business need to excel in many factors. One of them is hosting their website in an optimal way. Such people have some experience in building a website and related technologies, but when they outgrow their business, they must look for a reliable solution.

Practical and real-world examples and complete know-how about technologies and equipment like a dedicated server is required for any person or business to achieve the best results. Everyone looks forward to having a lightning-fast and scalable website on their server, but this is not possible for all of us. Budget restraint and other reasons force people to go for remote servers/cloud hosting to save valuable costs.

Not many people have a technical background, and that's why they have to rely on the expertise of people having extensive knowledge and experience in this field.

Speed is a Vital Factor

Businesses need to understand that they can't get more customers, and their website is lightning fast. Yes, this is the least standard that websites must have because no one has the time to wait for a website to load. Things need to be on track right from the beginning so that there is no way anything can sidetrack businesses in their bid to succeed.

A higher bounce rate is one reason why you need a website that loads quickly. Think about all the hard work you have put in developing and designing different pages of a website. But when no one pays heed to your pages if they don’t load fast enough. Things can be adamant for you in the long term as your revenue will start to plummet with low traffic, ultimately making your website rank low.

The improvement in ranking isn't an easy thing to achieve, and that’s where you need to pay attention to getting a hosting server that really works for you.

Hosting Servers

If you have outgrown your shared hosting, the bandwidth allowed, or all the related things, you must go for dedicated web hosting. Figuring out all the information in this concern must be thought of before jumping to the conclusion that a dedicated server is your requirement. Don’t fall into the trap of hosting services trying to sell your dedicated servers, which may not be your requirement.

The facts mentioned above so far in this blog certainly warrant a dedicated server for most businesses. And in many cases, a dedicated hosting server will fit the bill as the requirement for businesses nowadays increase dramatically. Within a short time, even startups may find shared hosting as something that makes them all tied up because of several restraints. So, what's next? Read on as I discuss some key aspects here.

Dedicated Hosting for Sure, but What Service to Acquire?

But not any hosting will work. Think about reputed services that will work for you big time. When people go for services like HostNoc dedicated servers, they have valid reasons for this. For uninterrupted and round the clock, lightning speed, dedicated servers is what you need. Shared hosting is so passé as they were supposed to be the solution for small businesses and startups because of low cost. But not now as getting a dedicated hosting server is now not a luxury but an absolute necessity.

Dedicated servers can be divided into two main categories. The full website hosting and for specific services. Let’s discuss both briefly so that you can understand exactly what I am trying to connote here.

Full Website Hosting

This is the standard package that businesses look for as they need several things that must work for them. There are a few aspects like bandwidth and storage that are critical for businesses. All the programs like HTTP, database, email, are all available in full website hosting, and that's what makes businesses go for this type of hosting.s

Nowadays, even small businesses opt for dedicated hosting so that they are better off in dealing with any sudden increase in traffic or storage issues. You may think that the storage issue is not a big deal, but it is critical to any website's success. Factors like dealing with Hard Drive RPM speed, type of drives like SATA or SSD, (later is preferred now) are other aspects that are included in full website hosting.

Specific Service Hosting

This can be termed by many as something old and not in much use nowadays. In fact, people will be surprised when you will tell them that specific server hosting is also available. But for small businesses in their initial stage, this can be just the thing they need. Some businesses may think that they do not need a dedicated server to help them out in their website traffic as they are a niche business. And they may be right.

Let me give you an example so that you can understand my viewpoint easily.

Businesses that deal with certain products like financial services of a specific kind like investment banking may not be looking at huge traffic upfront. But these businesses may need hosting service for their email service or to maintain a database of their esteemed customers. Dedicated servers may not be their cup of tea because of various reasons. They may opt for it later, but for the time being, specific service costing will be more than enough for them.