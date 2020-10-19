Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market | at a CAGR of 19.9%

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is a electronic system which is designed to assist a driver in the process of driving, making the experience safe, and comfortable. The computerized ADAS system in the vehicle is shown to reduce road casualties by lessening human error. Safety features are designed to avoid crashes and accidents by offering technologies to avoid accidents by executing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. Some key players in ADAS are Autoliv Inc, Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., and HELLA GmbH & Co. among others.

Increase demand while comfort for driving, high demand for safety features and government regulations regarding safety systems is expected to drive the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market during the forecast period. However, Expensive and availability limited to premium vehicles is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand in driving reliability & innovation in automotive safety and demand of autonomous vehicle is expected to become an opportunity for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

• Based on system, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning systems (IDWS), forward collision warning systems (FCWS), traffic sign recognition system (TSRS), tire pressure monitoring systems (TMPS), night vision system (NVS), pedestrian detection system (PDS), and others.

• The segmentation by components includes camera, LiDAR sensor, radar sensor, laser, infrared sensors, vision sensor, ultrasonic sensor.

• The segmentation by vehicle type includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.

• The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with individual country-level analysis.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report SCOPE

The report on the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Companies Covered:

Autoliv Inc., Bosch Limited, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., HELLA GmbH & Co., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG