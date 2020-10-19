Container Handling Equipment Market | CAGR of around 3.6%

Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Highlights

• According to the new market research report “Container Handling Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Forklift Truck, Rubber Tire Gantry Crane, Straddle Carrier, Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes, Container Cranes, Terminal Tractors, Reach Stackers, Ship-To-Shore Container Cranes, Portal Slewing Cranes, Empty Container Handler, and Others), by Propulsion (Diesel, Hybrid, and Electric), by Ton Capacity (Below 9 Tons, 10-30 Tons, 31-45 Tons, 46-60 Tons, 61-75 Tons and Above 75 Tons), by Engine Power (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, 201 -300 kW and Above 301 kW), by Engine Capacity (Below 7 Liter, 7-10 Liter and Above 10 Liter), by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, North America) – Global Forecast (2019 to 2027)”, the container handling equipment market is estimated to reach around USD 9.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of around 3.6% during the review period

• Increasing demand in cargo transportation is a key factor to boost the demand for the container handling equipment market

• However, the high initial investment of container handling equipment remains a major restraining factor for the market growth

Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Market Dynamics

• The rising e-commerce market has increased the demand in marine, air, and land cargo transportation which is directly increasing the number of container handling equipment required

• The high capital cost of container handling equipment will be a restraining factor for the market growth

• Rising stringency in emission regulations is anticipated to boost the container handling equipment market in the future

• Possible downtime due to malfunction is likely to act as a challenge for market growth.

Container Handling Equipment Market: Regional Overview

• Asia-Pacific

The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the increasing industrial production and rising import and export activity. The increasing emission regulations have led to advancements in container handling equipment for using hybrid and electric equipment in this region. Moreover, the increase in cargo transportation has increased the need for container handling equipment to handle cargo volumes. Furthermore, increasing government spending on equipment used in ports and the development of ports has boosted the market growth.

• Europe

In Europe, the increasing investment in technological advancements in container handling equipment and the increasing port activities is boosting the demand for container handling equipment market growth. Moreover, the European Union has prompted manufacturers to offer fuel-efficient equipment with lower emissions which have increased the demand for container handling equipment. Furthermore, the growing trend of the e-commerce industry has also boosted the market growth for this region.

Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Players Overview

• Cargotec:

Cargotec manufactures cargo-handling machinery for ports, ships, terminals, heavy industry, and local distribution. In October 2019, Kalmar which is a part of Cargotec Corporation launched the first open automation system for container terminals named Kalmar One. It is a scalable and modular system that gives a robust foundation for automating container handling operations regardless of the equipment type, vendor, operation mode or automation level at the terminal.

• Liebherr:

Liebherr manufactures construction machinery and equipment. The Company offers tower cranes, wheel loaders, mining excavators, gear cutting tools, mobile material handling machines, and others. In April 2018, the company launched its first electric port crane. The new LPS 420 E is designed to handle all cargo types from containers to bulk and general cargo and heavy lifts up to 124 t.

