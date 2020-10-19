Air Cargo Design and Construction Leader Joins Burns & McDonnell in Chicago

CHICAGO (Oct. 19, 2020) — Facility design and construction leader Andy Wozniak has joined Burns & McDonnell to lead the Global Facilities Group in Chicago. Wozniak will spearhead the delivery and continued growth of integrated design and construction services for a diverse range of industries, including industrial manufacturing, life science, air cargo, food and consumer products, and institutional and commercial facility solutions.

“In the wake of global crises, the healthcare, manufacturing and aviation sectors are facing stringent demands unlike any our nation has ever seen,” says Scott Newland, senior vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Chicago. “Andy is at the forefront of innovation and cost-effective delivery for these industries and their respective facility requirements. With his ideal blend of industrywide experience, dynamic leadership and future-centric vision, he’s poised to lead our Global Facilities team in this critical moment and well into the future.”



Having more than 15 years of robust design-build management experience, Wozniak has led facility projects worldwide for multinational corporations and government agencies in the industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical, air cargo, healthcare, federal, mass transit, hospitality, water treatment, education and residential sectors.

Most recently, Wozniak served as design-build project executive overseeing a major-capital design and construction portfolio for a Fortune 500 parcel and delivery corporation, providing services for more than $400 million worth of new sortation facilities, fast-tracked emergency facility upgrades and material handling replacements.

Concurrently, he led the development and execution of a $50 million design-build program comprising new manufacturing facilities, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) clean rooms and process/manufacturing equipment-focused projects for a multibillion-dollar medical technology manufacturing company.

“Along with an increased demand on our industries comes an array of challenges, including managing cost, enhancing quality and accelerating speed to market,” Wozniak says. “Our team has decades-long facility design and construction experience spanning every sector. From rapid delivery of critical resources to the manufacturing of lifesaving medical devices, our team is here every step of the way to provide turnkey facility solutions supporting our clients and communities as we recover together.”

Backed by more than 7,600 multidisciplinary professionals worldwide, the Burns & McDonnell team in Chicago delivers complete design and construction services — with a focus on project execution — to drive informed decisions and control costs, including:

• Front-end planning

• Design engineering

• Quality control

• Procurement

• Estimating

• Scheduling

• Cost controls

• Construction

• Operating & maintenance

• Competitive equipment/subcontractor bid packages

• Industrial engineering

• Automation & controls

• Material handling engineering

• Aviation-specific engineering, including jet fueling and deicing

Wozniak is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois and an LEED AP BD+C-accredited professional. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s degree in construction engineering and management from the University of Michigan.

###

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune’s 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.