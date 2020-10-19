Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Trends & Assessment, Investment Feasibility and Business

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market: Therapeutic devices (PAP Devices), Monitoring devices (Pulse Oximeters), Diagnostic devices (Spirometers), Accessories & Consumables (Disposable Masks), and Application (Asthma and Others)—Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global respiratory care devices market is expected to register a significant growth at 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The respiratory care devices are used for treatment, assessment, diagnosis, and care of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary devices. Respiratory care devices are used in the treatment of lung diseases such as chronic bronchitis, tuberculosis, acute and chronic pulmonary diseases, asthma, and others. With the growing age, the function of lungs starts to decline and hence the respiratory system undergoes various physiological, functional and immunological changes. The market growth is due to the rising incidences of chronic pulmonary diseases, asthma, and others. These devices can be used in hospitals and in-home care settings as they have developed from stationary to portable ones.

Intended Audience

Respiratory care device manufacturers and distributors

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, laboratories, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Research institutes

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Avail a Free Sample@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6517

Segmentation

The global respiratory care devices market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutic devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, accessories and consumables, application, and end-users. On the basis of therapeutic devices, the market has been classified as pap devices, masks, ventilators, nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, nitric oxide delivery units, and oxygen hoods. On the basis of monitoring devices, the market has been classified as pulse oximeters, pulse oximeter sensors, pulse oximeter equipment, capnographs, and gas analyzers. On the basis of diagnostic devices, the market has been classified as spirometers, polysomnography (PSG) devices, peak flow meters, and other diagnostic devices. On the basis of accessories and consumables, the market has been classified as disposable masks, disposable resuscitators, tracheostomy tubes, nasal cannulas, and other consumables and accessories. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, asthma, infectious diseases, and other diseases. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the respiratory care devices market during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, and medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. According to the statistics of Life and Breath, on an average 72 Canadians were diagnosed with lung cancer daily and 56 Canadians died from lung cancer on a daily basis in 2014.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. According to the statistics of the British Lung Foundation in the year 2014, around 10,000 people in the UK are newly diagnosed with a respiratory disease every week. According to the statistics of the British Lung Foundation, lung diseases are accountable for more than 7,00,000 hospital admissions and over 6 million inpatient bed-days in the UK each year.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global respiratory care devices market in 2018. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. According to the Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Conference (APLCC), 90% of the lung cancer cases are due to the rise in the consumption of tobacco.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/respiratory-care-devices-market-6517

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players in the global respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), ResMed, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com