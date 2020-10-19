Application prospect analysis of grinding mill in building coating field

Building materials are mainly composed of film-forming materials, pigments, fillers, solvents and various auxiliaries. In the processing of these pigments and fillers, the grinding mill will be used. The coating can be applied on the surface of the object with different construction technology to form a solid film with firm adhesion, certain strength and continuity. The film formed in this way is generally called film, also known as paint film or coating. Architectural coating is an important category of coatings, interior and exterior wall coatings belong to architectural coatings.

In recent years, China's coatings industry is growing under the promotion of real estate, automobile, shipping and other downstream industries. As one of the branches, architectural coatings has also achieved considerable development under the premise of a good situation of the coating industry.

At present, China's coating technology innovation continues, the national consumption capacity is increasing day by day, the per capita use of coatings in China is also increasing year by year. The growth rate of urban per capita building coating consumption is higher than that of per capita building coating. Considering that in the foreseeable future, China's urbanization process will accelerate, and the growth rate of urban population will be far greater than that of population, so there is a lot of room for the improvement of coating consumption in China.

China will start construction of 10 million affordable housing units, and the total number of construction will reach 36 million in the next five years. The interior wall coating decoration effect occupies 80% weight in the overall decoration effect of the room. The construction of affordable housing will greatly promote the interior wall coating market. In addition, with the continuous increase of national construction of affordable housing, more and more residents will own their own houses in the future, and the home building materials market will be greatly promoted, showing a prosperous scene. As an important part of architectural coatings - exterior wall coatings, the construction of 10 million affordable housing will stimulate the demand for exterior wall coatings.

Grinding mills are widely used in the building materials industry. From the application of gypsum products to building coatings, paint and other fields, it is necessary to process the materials through the grinder to produce the powder meeting the standard. Therefore, the development of the coating industry also promotes the development of the grinding machine industry.

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the performance of the coating, consumers' recognition of the coating is also increasing. In addition, compared with the decorative materials such as stone and ceramic tile, the coating has obvious advantages in energy consumption and cost. Therefore, in the field of interior and exterior wall decoration, the amount of coating is increasing and the popularity rate is getting higher and higher.