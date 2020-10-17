What do you think is the most popular game in the modern gambling industry? As most people will know by now, online slots like Big Top Slots have risen to become by far the most popular type of gambling game in the modern world, and without them the worldwide gambling industry would be nowhere near as large as it is today. Seriously, without the incredible work put in by online slot developers such as NetEnt, Play N GO and Big Time Gaming we’re really not sure the wider online casino industry would have ever picked up in the way it did.

As a result online slots play a very crucial role in the gambling industry, and they have done for pretty much the last two decades. Without online slots, for example, there would be way less potential revenue to be made in the gambling industry, and that is just scratching the surface of their incredible influence. Keep reading for a discussion and history lesson of online slots’ role in the gambling industry.

The gambling industry before slots

So, what did the gambling industry look like before the invention of slot machines in the late 1800s? Well, as you might know already the first genuine casino was only established in the 1600s, so the general gambling industry was still fairly young when slots came about at the end of the 19th century.

It had huge success when the game of roulette was invented, so much so that the super casinos that started to appear across central Europe were stamped out by the authorities due to fears that they had too much money. In the late 1800s, therefore, there weren’t too many places where you could legally gamble, and the gambling industry was on the rocks.

The original wave of slots and its affect on the gambling industry

The original wave of slots happened to coincide with the same kind of time that countries such as the US made gambling legal, and they were therefore often seen as the spearhead of a new era for gambling at the start of the 20th century.

Slots definitely had an important role in popularising casino gambling in the early 20th century, as proven by the cultural idea of slot machines at the time. In fact, part of Las Vegas’ very identity is completely wrapped up with slot machines, it is a testimony to their importance.

How online slots affected the gambling industry when they first appeared

Yeah, slot machines had a big affect on the gambling industry when they first appeared, however it was nothing compared to the affect that online slots had on the gambling industry when they first appeared.

Suddenly slot gambling enthusiasts could spin the reels from the comfort of their own homes, something that naturally led to the gambling industry becoming a lot larger.

Online slots and their role in the modern gambling industry

Nowadays online slots hold a very important role in the modern gambling industry, mainly because they bring in by far the most revenue of any other game.