Guardrails Just Get in the Way. Lucky.

Busy workplaces, distracted people, fast-moving equipment all combine to turn a facility into a danger zone. Delineating people from hazards is a critical way to reduce the risk, and using impactable guardrail solutions by Ideal Warehouse Innovations cuts the threat down even further.

New in 2020, the Ideal Steel Guardrail System is now rated for impact (10,000 lbs. at 4 mph) and is simpler to apply than ever. They stand guard as a very visible deterrent and can be accessorized with gates and lift out rails to maintain workplace productivity.

Coupled with the SlowStop® FlexRail System, Ideal Warehouse Innovations’ two guardrail products offer solutions for two kinds of warehouse risk – potential for impact or impact likely.

Where incidental impact can occur, choose the Ideal Steel Guardrail System. Easily applied and installed, this design is a cost-effective way to separate people and assets from the dangers of moving equipment.

Where repeated impact is likely, choose the SlowStop® FlexRail System that flexes and rebounds on impact, sustaining protection and delivering outstanding long-term value.

