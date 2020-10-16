TXS can provide Accounting Solutions and Placement for fleet carriers on your location or facility.

Terminal Exchange Services, Inc. is the first outfit in the USA to offer 24/7 secure fleet trailer parking drop yard services nationwide.

TXS Team is constantly filling up our Network facilities to capacity and looking for new locations to serve our customer’s needs.

If you are a Warehouse, Distribution Center, Truck Stop, Terminal or a Trucking Company with 24/7 access, and you have surplus unused tractor/trailer/container or chassis parking, Please Contact Us!

When Joining TXS Network our services include Accounting Solutions and Placement for fleet carriers on your location or facility.

We are experts at converting unused property into a secure revenue stream. TXS' Marketing Department will seek out, negotiate, contract and finalize every aspect involved with finding reputable fleet tenants to sub-lease space or rent property by the "unit" or by the acre your unused industrial property. Whether on a month-to-month or even long-term annual basis.