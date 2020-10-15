MWI Animal Health Selects CVP Impack Automated Solution to Create Greater Warehouse Efficiencies

Kennesaw, Ga., October 13, 2020 – Quadient, a leading provider of automated packaging solutions, announced today that MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen and a leading distributor of animal health products, selected the CVP Impack to be installed at its fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Kan., this month. As one of the largest animal health distributors in the United States and United Kingdom, MWI provides veterinarians and other animal health care providers with next- or same-day distribution services on nearly all its products. MWI’s goal is to provide the highest level of convenience, affordability and selection while maintaining the highest level of accuracy.

“MWI Animal Health continually seeks innovative solutions or services that better position the company to support our customers’ evolving needs,” said Mark J. Shaw, president of AmerisourceBergen’s Animal Health business. “Through this new solution, we expect to increase our operational efficiencies and environmental sustainability efforts, while also continuing to ensure our customers receive the orders they need, when they need them.”



As an in-line automated packaging solution, the CVP Impack will support MWI’s continued efforts for driving greater efficiencies throughout the warehouse and reduce its environmental impact while allowing the company to meet its principle goal of fast and convenient delivery.

To do this, the CVP Impack measures, constructs, seals, weighs and labels various dimension single- or multi-item orders of either hard or soft goods in one seamless process. It creates custom-fit parcels that reduce or eliminate the need for void fill, allowing businesses to lower material costs of corrugate and other packaging by an average of 38% and lessen their environmental impact. The CVP Impack packs orders at a rate of up to 500 parcels per hour and only requires one operator, all while adhering to social distancing requirements. Due to the fit-to-size parcels created by the CVP Impack, shippers experience reduced dimensional weight and can achieve up to a 50% reduction in shipping volume. This results in an average of 32% savings in freight costs.

“We know how important cost savings and sustainability are to shippers and are proud to support MWI,” said Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions at Quadient. “With the CVP Impack’s custom fit-to-size parcels and requirement of only one operator, MWI will experience savings in material and shipping costs while reducing its overall environmental impact. Customers will also enjoy the fast delivery and the ability to fully recycle or reuse each parcel the CVP Impack creates. It is truly a win-win for all.”

For more information on the CVP Impack, visit Packaging by Quadient’s website.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about our automated packaging solutions, visit us.packagingbyquadient.com.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work — and powered by our 22,000 associates — we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $175 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.