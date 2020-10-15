Public Transport Smart Card Market Size 2020-2030 By Increasing Demands Across the Globe

The global public transport smart card market is anticipated to propel at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during forecast years.

Contactless smart cards to drive market demand across Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The way we use smart cards for ticketing has been revised significantly over the last couple of years

Government initiatives to promote use of public transportation, and adoption of advanced ticketing systems to govern demand for public transport smart card

Background

Dependence on personal vehicles fueled by fossil fuels has resulted in significantly increasing pollution levels across the globe. Government authorities across major economies such as China, India, the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France and Italy are thus promoting usage of public transportation through subsidizes and by updating the public transportation infrastructure.

Investment in development of new transportation infrastructure has increased significantly across Asia Pacific with China, India and Japan being at the forefront of development. Along with this, the ticketing systems to handle huge populations utilizing public transportation have witnessed adoption of advanced technology with an aim to streamline the ticketing process.

Request PDF Sample Copy Report@ https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/283

The train segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate during forecast period.Smart cards for ticketing have been prevalent in public transport for the better part of a decade. However, the method of using smart cards for ticketing has been revised significantly over the last couple of years. Development and adoption of advanced ticketing systems, which requires minimal human intervention in ticket vending, has grown popular and is anticipated to gain further traction over coming years. Thus, the global public transport smart card market is anticipated to propel at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during forecast years.

The Public Transport Smart Card market study is segmented based on product type, interface, mode of transportation, and geography. Based on interface, the market is segmented into contact smart cards, and contactless smart cards. The contactless smart cards dominated the global public transport smart card market in 2018 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Increased adoption across Japan, China and EU countries fueled by the ease of convenience is anticipated to be the prime factor supporting growth of contactless smart cards over coming years. The contactless public transportation smart cards are anticipated to grow during 2020 – 2030.

Market Segmentation:

The Public Transport Smart Card market study is segmented based on product type, interface, mode of transportation, and geography.

Based on product type the market is segmented into microcontroller based smart cards, and memory card based smart cards.

Based on interface, the market is segmented into contact smart cards, and contactless smart cards.

Based on mode of transportation, global market is segmented into bus, train, light rail transit, metro, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Pacific accounted for largest share in the global public transport smart card market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing geography during forecast period. The market dominance and growth is attributed to the huge population base and expanding public transport infrastructure across Japan, China, and India. Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth fueled by rising demand from the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany

Competitive Landscape:

The global public transport smart card market is consolidated in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include - Advantech Co., Ltd., American Express Company, Atos SE, Conduent Incorporated, CPI Card Group Inc., Frequentis AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, INSIDE Secure SA, Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., Moxa Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Oberthur Technologies S.A., OEM Technology Solutions, Texas Instruments, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered by the Report: