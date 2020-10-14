Rhenus Brazil Introduces New TMS Fenix Software, Enabling Shippers to View and Track Solutions

The Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics service provider, has enhanced and released its fourth generation of Fenix, Rhenus Brazil’s Transportation Management System (TMS). The web-based integrated solution is designed to meet shippers’ needs for air and ocean freight services and offers simplified features that optimize the day-to-day import and export operations. The system maximizes clients’ personnel resources and ensures the company’s competitiveness of their pricing in the market.

“Fenix is an exclusive tool for Rhenus Brazil customers. The idea behind our TMS system is to give customers full visibility and traceability throughout the entire shipping process, all the way down to the item level,” said Paul Schabbel, managing director of Rhenus Brazil. “This cloud-based solution will allow customers to focus on their own operation and plan their supply chain with accuracy based on real time information provided by Fenix.”

Fenix enables customers’ total control over the entire import and export shipments processes, starting when the customer places their order until the arrival of the goods at the final destination.

The following features are included in the Fenix System:

• Statistics Module – fully integrated performance dashboard

• Track & Trace down to line-item level

• Logistics costs up to arrival including tax and duties on single line-item level

• Electronic Document Management (import license, tax bills, bill of lading / transport, invoices, packing lists etc.)

• Two-way communication – Multiple user (color ID per milestone, user responsibility) access to update data

• Purchase order Management Module – For control and performance indication of suppliers and pending orders follow-up

• Invoice Control Module – Which enables clients to verify invoices before shipment, issue OK for shipment authorization and follow-up

• Import & Export Transport Module – Complete follow-up of each stage – traceable down to item level

• Brazil “Nota fiscal” Module – Logistics costs identification

• Mainstream ERP integration (SAP, QAD, JD Edwards, Totus, and Microsiga)

• Online 24/7

The Rhenus Group acquired Piramide SeaAir Comercio Exterior in 2018, to strengthen Brazil’s market presence and the range of services offered by Rhenus. For more information about Rhenus, visit www.Rhenus.Group.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.