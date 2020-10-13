Kindred SORT AI Robots Pick 100 Million Lifetime Units

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12 2020, – Kindred reports that its installed fleet of its AI-powered SORT robots have picked a lifetime of 100 million retail units since market launch in 2017. Kindred also released information from its Q4 2020 AI data showing its e-commerce customers have increased the unit volume they process with SORT picking robots by 244% year-over-year.

“Global retailers are meeting increasing customer delivery expectations and consistent throughput by utilizing intelligent robotics. Kindred’s modularity, price-per-pick and quick implementation models help retailers big and small embrace robotic automation,” said Marin Tchakarov, CEO of Kindred.

Throughout 2020, Kindred SORT pick-and-place robots have increased picked units by 50% quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating the substantial momentum e-commerce retailers have gained since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Multiple analysts anticipate online sales to increase 20-to-30% year-over-year, creating monumental expectations for e-commerce operations,” added Tchakarov. “E-tailers with robotic and AI solutions like Kindred SORT in place for the holiday season are positioned to capitalize on this momentum in demand growth, while also keeping their employees safe. They will end the year on a high note.”

“Applying automation and artificial intelligence-based solutions to e-commerce logistics and fulfillment, allows retailers to scale their operations predictably and efficiently,” said Pierre Lamond, Chairman of the Board for Kindred and Partner at Eclipse Ventures. “As we see in the current crisis, retailers with resilient operations outperform the competition in areas such as customer satisfaction, sales and margins. The industry has digitized the commerce side of the retail equation; now, it must modernize the rest of the value chain to meet increasing demand.”

SORT pick-and-place robots utilize AutoGrasp™, a robotics artificial intelligence platform that identifies items to pick, place and sort into complete end-customer orders. AutoGrasp™ combines AI-powered machine vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms that handle a range of merchandise, including deformables such as polybagged items.

Kindred uses cutting-edge AI research and human-in-the-loop data methodology to continuously improve robot capabilities so that picking becomes smarter, faster and more accurate over time. Kindred SORT robots have picked more than 100 million units in production to date.

Kindred is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company that develops robots to solve real-world problems. Its mission is to enhance the industrial workforce with the world’s most intelligent machines. Kindred’s cutting-edge technology is the foundation of a number of proprietary platforms, including AutoGrasp™, developed to operate robots autonomously in dynamic environments. Its team of scientists, engineers, and business operators have set a new standard for reinforcement learning for robots. The company is co-located in San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.kindred.ai.

