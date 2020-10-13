Motion Control Market Growth Predicted At 5.0% Till 2030

The global motion control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2030.

InsightSLICE published a comprehensive research on Motion Control Market, which provides a business strategies, research & development activities, concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market share, size, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape and regional proliferation of this industry.

The global motion control market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2030. Motion control plays a vital role in implementation of industrial automation technologies across discrete and process industries to improve the process efficiency. The motion control components have evolved significantly during past few decades owing to the integration of advanced technology fuelled by demand for high throughput from industrial processes. Increased penetration of automation solutions has offered prominent opportunities and is expected to drive the growth in coming years.

Manufacturers of motion control equipment and devices are focusing on integration of advanced technologies to make their products compatible with the changing industry landscape. Implementation of Industrial Internet of Things and /or Smart Factory across the globe is estimated to fuel the growth of the motion control market in coming years. However, due to disruption in manufacturing industry across the globe amidst the lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 is anticipated to slightly hinder the growth of the global motion control market in coming years.

The report titled “Motion Control Market - Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030” offers market estimates for a period 2018 to 2030, wherein 2018 is historic period, 2019 is the base year, and 2020 to 2030 is forecast period.

Market Segmentation as below:

The global motion control market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end use industry, and geography.

Based on components, the global market is segmented into actuators & mechanical systems, ac drives, electronic drives, ac motors, servo motors, motion controllers, sensors & feedback devices, and others.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into assembly/disassembly, converting, inspection/measuring, material handling, metal fabrication, packaging, positioning, slicing, shearing, & cutting, and others.

Based on end use industry, the global market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and mining, food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, plastic and rubber, & textile, and others.

Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Major players active in the motion control market:

ABB,

Allied Motion Inc.,

Altra Industrial Motion,

Bosch Rexroth AG,

Delta Electronics, Inc.,

Dover Motion, Eaton,

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,

Kollmorgen Corp,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Moog Inc.,

National Instruments,

Omron Corporation,

Parker-Hannifin Corporation,

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

Schneider Electric, Siemens AG,

Toshiba Corporation,

YASKAWA Electric Corporation,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

