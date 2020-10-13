The global mobile application market is expected to grow at a register CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Growth Factors

Increasing penetration of smartphone devices

Introduction of mobile control devices for smart home

connectivity & control solutions for smart home

Lack of internet penetration in some of the rural and under-developed areas

Rising competition for the better and enhanced mobile application

Some of the key players of the market are Apple Inc., Cognizant, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, China Mobile Ltd, Google LLC, Intellectsoft, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, and Verbat Technologies among others.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region hit the fastest growth and expected to dominate the market in years to come. This is attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones and internet usage in the region.

Government initiative for 5G and LTE network has increased the internet speed that provides ease in accessing complex and large size applications. Similarly, users are also attracted towards the smart gadgets and appliances that has inbuilt wifi, Bluetooth, and sensors to make it controllable from mobile.

North America hit the dominant position in the global mobile application market in 2019 owing to early technology adoption coupled with presence of dominant market players such as IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, and many others.

Apple iOS store led the global mobile application market in 2019 with approximately half of the global market revenue share. The dominance of the segment is mainly due to rising demand of apple and iPhones in the market. On the other hand, Google Play Store exhibits the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The gaming segment has its proliferated revenue share in the past few years owing to gaming companies have tilted their focus towards incorporation of graphics and 3D animation to enhance the user experience.