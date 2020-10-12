Automotive V2X Market Growth Rising at 43.7%

Increasing sales of passenger as well as commercial vehicles across the globe contribute significantly to drive the market. The automotive V2X market growth is driven by increasing number of road accidents is fueling the need for increased public safety and rising government support for improving traffic management. V2X technology helps driver to improve safety of the vehicle as well as it reduces the greenhouse gas emission from the vehicle, thereby accelerating the demand of the technology in the coming years.

Report Highlights

- The North America led the global automotive V2X market with significant revenue share in the year 2019. Ease of technology adoption along with the region being one of the largest markets for automobile are some of the prime factors that drives the growth of the region.

- Europe is the other major region that contributes prominently towards the revenue share. Stringent emissions as well as safety norms in the region are the major factors that drive the regional market.

Based on vehicle type, passenger vehicles accounted for the largest market value share of nearly 75% in the year 2019 and continue its dominance.

- By communication type, Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) projected to dominate the global automotive V2X market during the forecast period

- Based on connectivity type, Dedicated Short Range Connectivity (DSRC) seeks to capture maximum revenue share in the present as well as during the forecast period. Ease of implementation along with cost benefits of DSRC over the cellular connectivity expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Qualcomm, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, NXP Semiconductors, TomTom International B.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, HARMAN International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mobileye, and Infineon Technologies AGamong others.